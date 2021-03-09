On Earth with Albert M.



x







The Mystery of the new Albert M. brand, belonging to the Milor group: silver, stones and, moreover, an exotic technique ♦ ︎

The brand is called Albert M. Where M. stands for Mouhadab, designer of the Milor group, based in Milan. Designer and also a gemologist, Albert decided to get involved and present himself with a brand bearing his name. A bit like a singer of a band who decides to record a record alone. A challenge that the designer decided to try with a line of 925 silver jewelery.

The new Albert M. collection is called Terra (Earth) and is made with silver and natural stones.



The black spinel and the garnet are added to the silver. Not only that: the jewels are made with a rare decorative technique called Ink Texture, which derives from the art of Japanese ink coloring. This technique allows to recreate a coloring effect of the surface of each jewel. The inlays on the surface of the jewel, more precisely, are dyed with an indelible pigment, with a “second skin” effect. The engravings on silver, in short, are accentuated and add to the jewel an exotic touch. Giulia Netrese



















