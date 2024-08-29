In the Maldives with Amabile

A holiday in the Maldives for those who buy jewelry from the Amabile brand. In the company of founder Martina Strazzer. It is the second edition of the Golden Ticket Contest, with which the jewelry brand is offering a week-long trip to the Maldives for four winners. To enter the contest and try to find one of the four Golden Tickets up for grabs, just make a purchase on the Amabile website from August 29th until 10:00 am on August 30th, for a minimum order of 50 euros. The time is not much: 24 hours. The flash contest is also the occasion to launch an ad hoc collection, the Capsule Maldives, inspired by the moments, places, and sensations experienced together with the winners during the first trip, last year.



The Capsule Maldives collection includes three Charmi Luce, three stud earrings and three sets. The charmi earrings with a cubic zirconia on the stud, to which it is possible to add a pendant chain, adorned with three cubic zirconia. To remember the journey, the three new Charmi Luce are called Tramonto, Notte and Alba. The new earrings are Sun, Moon and Maldive, they are combined with the Charmi in the sets. In particular, the Maldive earring depicts the frangipani flower, a tropical plant with scented flowers.

