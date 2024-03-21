Jewelery with a romantic design, inspired by the flower season: a classic jewelery tremble, proposed by Ribas Jewellery for spring 2024. Gold and diamonds are the classic ingredients of the recipe, with the addition of precious stones for a touch of colour. The brand, born in Tel Aviv in 2002 on the initiative of Patrik Ribas, carries the certification of the Israel Diamond Exchange, of which it is a member, as a guarantee of quality and competence: the city is one of the world’s diamond capitals. The company also has headquarters in Vilnius (Lithuania), creative offices in Tuscany and a flagship store in Florence.



The jewelry design is traditional, with tennis bracelets in white or yellow gold and eternity rings in yellow gold with diamonds and pink sapphires, to which are also added cross-shaped pendants studded with diamonds. More trendy are the piercings with two models, one in white gold on which there are three small flowers with diamonds and one in yellow gold with a central flower, where the four petals are made up of four 0.17 carat diamonds. The aim is to offer diamond jewelery at a relatively affordable price.

