









Although the word Clipea, the name of one of the new Pianegonda collections, may seem an allusion to the English term clip, it is instead a new contribution of the brand of the Bros Manifatture group to the spread of the language. latina in the world. The Pianegonda collections, in fact, have for years always alluded to the world of ancient Rome, at least in their denomination. In this case, the name derives from clypeus, the shield used by the soldiers of the Empire to conquer a large part of Europe and North Africa.



The jewels, however, have nothing military in them. Indeed, they exhibit soft and sinuous shapes and, in the definition offered by the Maison, they are instead the representation of the force of water that smoothes the stone. Maybe. The collection includes necklace, bracelet, earrings and rings, obviously in 925 silver, which distinguishes the production of the house, but with ruthenium plating and, in some cases, with the addition of semi-precious stones such as onyx.