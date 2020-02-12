How to choose a ring











A recurring question among those that come to the editorial staff of gioiellis.com is: which ring to give? We try to give an answer. But with a premise: this is a very vague question. Giving a jewel is always a good idea but, at the same time, it is often an expensive purchase: the choice must be carefully evaluated. And to choose a ring well you have to take into account some aspects.

What kind of ring?

It is not enough to choose the type of jewel (in this case the ring), but it is necessary to identify the right type of ring. Cocktail? Engagement? For an anniversary? To go to the office every day? The intended use of a ring is the first aspect to choose. When will you wear it? On what occasion? If you want to give a cocktail ring, for example, think if the person who receives it often goes to a party, spends the evenings in a disco, or is a person who loves spending time on social occasions. In this case, a large, eye-catching, colorful cocktail ring is what you need. If, on the other hand, your intention is to give a ring tied to an intimate moment, as a couple, a simple band ring in gold or silver, with or without stone, is the one for you.

With which clothing?

A ring must be suitable for the type of clothing you are wearing. So before choosing a model, find out what your partner’s style is. Do you always dress in designer clothes? Then, perhaps, she will pay close attention to the name of the jeweler who made the jewel. Do you prefer sporty and undemanding clothes instead? Then it will be more tuned to a no-brand ring, but nice to wear. Is it a formal type? In this case, be careful not to buy an extravagant ring.

What is the shape of the hands?

Well yes, in addition to identifying the ring size (we wrote here how to do it), pay attention to the shape of the hands. If they are small and small, a large and heavy ring will seem out of tune. If, on the contrary, the hands are large, the ring must also be proportionate to the measurements of the wearer.

What is your budget?

Avoid buying a ring that costs too much: it is useless to give a jewel and then not have the money to pay for a dinner. But at the same time, do not save on the purchase of a ring: it is a jewel that will be worn for years and that will have to testify the intentions of those who donated it. You don’t want every time he looks at it, you think you’re mean, right?

Choose the right stone

If you want to give a ring with a stone, choose a diamond. With a diamond you are on the safe side, it is unlikely that it will not be appreciated. But a diamond costs more than many other stones which are still a good choice. Aquamarine, amethyst, garnet, tanzanite, in addition to the classic precious stones such as emerald, ruby ​​and sapphire, can be a valid alternative. An idea: you could give a ring with the gem tied to the birthday month. The birthstones can be found here.














