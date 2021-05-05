The Rosato Stories for spring 2021











Launched years ago, the Storie collection by Rosato is also renewed for spring 2021. At the center there are always silver charms with rose gold plating, which represent different subjects: butterflies, bees, shamrocks. In short, subjects linked to the summer and nature. The pendants, offered at a price of 39 euros, are suitable for the bracelets of the Maison which is part of the Bros Manifatture group. For example, a bracelet in 925 ‰ silver and rose gold plating, with pendants in the shape of a symbol of peace, four-leaf clover, bee, butterfly, flower and ladybug, 65 white cubic zirconia and seven red cubic zirconia is priced at € 119. . Charms and bracelets are also available in natural silver, in some cases with a touch of colored enamel.



Rosato also adds tips for the care of jewelry: the shine can be maintained through the use of a soft dry cloth or non-abrasive products designed and used in jewelry for cleaning. Be careful with products that contain ammonia, alcohol, acids or chemicals that can be too aggressive. Rosato jewels must not be cleaned with detergents or chemicals, hot water or ultrasound systems. Alcoholic substances present in perfumes, hair sprays and cosmetics can damage the metal and it is therefore recommended to use them before wearing the jewelry. Furthermore, the jewel should not be left exposed to the sun for a prolonged period and neither should it be immersed in water or in the shower.