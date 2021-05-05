Damiani focuses on China, a new shop in Shanghai











Damiani continues its expansion in Asia. After the openings in Korea, here is a new store in China. It is a space on the ground floor of the Shanghai IFC (Shanghai International Finance Center): an exclusive shopping mall famous for being the popular destination for high fashion and luxury enthusiasts.



This new important opening is a stage in our strategic plan which aims to achieve strong growth in the Chinese market through the opening of over a dozen single-brand Damiani boutiques. This ambitious project is part of the expansion strategy of the new joint venture we have built with the Fosun Group: one of the largest private conglomerates in mainland China. This partnership also aims to open a hundred Salvini stores: our Group’s jewelry brand that celebrates Italian Contemporary Jewelry through elegant and linear creations that are inspired by the style of contemporary women and men, their emotions and theirs temperament.

Guido Grassi Damiani, president of the Damiani Group

The flagship store is one of the few brands of excellence to have an entrance, directly on the outside, characterized by an imposing façade over 10 meters high, distinguished by the Damiani logo, which introduces and accompanies visitors inside. of the store. The space also has an entrance, with eight display windows, which overlooks the interior of the mall, in the area dedicated to the major high-end jewelry brands.Within the space, the essentiality of oriental culture meets the stylistic richness of Italian savoirfaire: the welcoming and refined rooms are characterized by sophisticated furnishings and fine details. The burnished metal harmoniously combines with soft leather and refined velvets while the warm tones of beige, the delicate ones of dove gray and the enveloping ones of brown warm up the atmosphere of the boutiques. And, of course, Damiani’s jewels.