Christie’s sells online a diamond estimated $2 million











From books to diamonds that cost millions of dollars: online commerce has come a long way in a few years. Now, also because of the covid-19 epidemic, which has prevented auctions from taking place in the traditional way, even super jewels and gems of great value are offered via the web by auction houses. Christie’s, for example, has decided to break the record for diamonds: on June 16th and until the 30th of the same month, it will sell a large D-colored diamond online. It is the largest diamond ever auctioned online: it has a 28.86 carat emerald cut, VVS1 clarity, type IIa category, the classification for the chemically purest diamonds, which includes less than 2% of all diamonds. The estimate is between 1 million and 2 million dollars.



This year presented unprecedented circumstances, enabling Christie’s new opportunities through our enhanced digital platform. From year to year, we have seen an increase in online participation and the value threshold for online transactions.

Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s international jewelry chief

In any case, Christie’s prepares to return to sales of jewelry in the traditional way. The next appointment with the Magnificent Jewels is set for July 1st in Geneva.















