Piaget Sunlight, the sun still rises











Piaget high jewelery. So the maximum that can be found. And given that the reputation of the Geneva Maison shines like the sun, 2020 also marks the arrival of new pieces from the Piaget Sunlight collection, presented last year. As is well summarized by the name of the collection, the jewels are inspired by the motif of the sun, one of the strongest symbols of the Maison and is a representation of the sunny side of life philosophy, which celebrates the bright side of life. Thanks to the offer of a series of different models and sizes, it is also possible to wear these creations one above the other, according to your personal style or to adapt the jewelry to the dress.



The new line of Piaget Sunlight creations, as mentioned, are always inspired by the sun’s rays. It is high jewelery and the technical wonders are not lacking, starting with the mobile setting technique. It is defined by Piaget as “fluid processing of diamonds that allows them to shine on the skin just as if they were sunbeams”. Without causing sunburn, fortunately.



The new Piaget Sunlight necklaces are presented in white or pink gold with 54 brilliant cut diamonds that radiate from the neck as beams of natural light (about 5 carats) or in pink gold with 26 brilliant cut diamonds (about 2.37 carats) or with seven brilliant cut diamonds (approx. 0.43 carat).



Among the novelties there is also the Sunlight pink gold bracelet with seven brilliant cut diamonds (about 0.43 carats) and three different models of earrings with one part falling in front of the ear and the other part falling behind. All models can be worn in different ways with the longest part (the one that falls behind the ear) that can be removed to create an asymmetrical look. Offering different levels of color and brightness, the earrings are available in pink or white gold with 30 brilliant cut diamonds (approx. 2.78 carats) or rose gold with eight brilliant cut diamonds (approx. 0.55 carats). It is also possible to complete the necklace with matching bracelet and earrings.



White Sun

Following the success of the rose gold creations presented last year, in 2020 Piaget presents white gold versions of the pendant and Sunlight earrings. These new creations include a small white gold pendant with 16 brilliant cut diamonds (approx. 0.14 carat) and a length of 39/42 centimeters, and a new 22mm pendant with snow-set diamond pavé, an exquisite technique that replicates the glint of the sun reflected on the snow (about 2.73 carats).



There are also new white gold earrings with studs on the front and bright sun rays hanging from behind the earlobe. It is possible to wear only the studs of the earrings, the studs in combination with the rear element or one and one to create an asymmetrical look and a bold style capable of bringing the energy of sunlight into the lives of women who choose this creation.

Colorful Sunshine

A new 15mm sun design with an exceptional green malachite at the center was also presented. Malachite, in all its forms, is a stone associated with balance, abundance and positive energy. The chain is in rose gold and has a length of 42/48 centimeters. This creation, which boasts 28 brilliant cut diamonds (about 0.18 carats), gives the wearer the energy of the Sun in the form of a magical and luminous jewel.















