









The ambiguous charm between East and West in the jewelry of the designer Begüm Khan

She started with the cufflinks, jewels that replace the cuff buttons of the shirts. Success has prompted her to continue on the path of jewelry. And so the Turkish designer Begüm Khan has extended the range of action to the classic feminine jewelery. Classic up to a certain point, though, because Begum Khan makes Orientalism a starting point for refined, pleasant, and ironic pieces to wear.

The designer, in effect, has a background that allows her refined choices. Born into a family of art collectors, the designer is inspired by the ancient opulence of the Ottoman Empire and the traditions of Southeast Asia. A tradition, however, that she reinterprets in her own way, with a touch of modernity. She created collections inspired by Tibetan fabrics, ancient religious talismans and the domes of the most famous mosque in Istanbul, Süleymaniye. Each piece is handmade in an atelier near the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul in 24 carat gold and bronze, finished with baroque pearls and stones like the ruby ​​root and aquamarine.











