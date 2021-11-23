









In case someone had any doubts (given the fourth wave of covid): Vicenzaoro January is confirmed. The jewelery fair organized by Italian Exhibition Group will be held from 21 to 26 January 2022. The company, however, probably does not expect a full return to pre-epidemic normality. The show will always have an international audience, but with exhibitors, buyers and operators coming in particular from Europe and the Middle East. Translated: there is still time for visitors from the United States and Latin America. A novelty, however, is the new claim for Vicenzaoro: All At Once. In short, it seems to indicate that the world of jewelery is all at once in a platform “which optimizes purchase paths, facilitates cross selling, reveals the latest trends and innovations, helps to expand networking”.



Vicenzaoro, in fact, does not only include the offer of finished products, jewels, but also stones, from processing technologies, packaging, and for a couple of years also watches in the space, confirmed, by Vo Vintage. Technologies and process innovations will also return with T. Gold, the international exhibition for machinery and processes for the design and production of jewelery, organized in collaboration with the Italian Association of Manufacturers and Exporters of Goldsmith Machines.To avoid problems related to the evil pandemic, the safety aspect has not been forgotten, thanks to the #safebusiness by Ieg plan, which allows a safe and agile experience at the fair, thanks to the global certification program of international standards of cleaning, sanitation and prevention of infectious risks for environments and personnel promoted by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council.