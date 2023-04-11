Errani Studio, the Milanese communication agency, will take care of the world of media for Atelier VM, a brand born in 1998 in Milan on the initiative of Marta Caffarelli and Viola Naj Oleari. Milestones in the growth of Atelier VM include the first orders from Barneys New York and the opening of the boutique in Piazza Sant’Eustorgio, Milan. In 2007 the two creators moved to via Cesare Correnti, in the Cinque Vie district, a more commercial context where they consolidate the relationship with the territory.



L’Essenziale is the name of the bracelet born in 2014 and in 2015 Atelier VM opened the first corner in France in the Le Bon Marché department store in Paris. Then came the second flagship store in Milan in the Brera area, a prestigious store in London in the historic Liberty department store, three corners in the La Rinascente department store in Rome, Turin and Milan and at Nordstrom in New York. In 2020, however, the brand launched its own online store and in 2022 it opened two corners in La Rinascente Florence and Cagliari.