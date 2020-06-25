









Lingot d’Amour, the brand created by designers Sonia Dello Strologo and Ilenia Milesi, presents the novelties of the 2020 collection. Fluo colors and new models arrive alongside the small gold or silver ingots. The Fluo mono-earring, as its name indicates, uses the model of the semi-independent earring in bright colors such as lime yellow, fuchsia and electric blue. It is made with the cataphoresis technique: an electrochemical surface treatment that applies a colored film on the silver surface, which protects against chemicals and guarantees resistance to corrosion and oxidation.



The single earring can also be worn single. The line with ingot in 999.9 pure gold (i.e. 24 carats) re-proposes the models of the original collection presented in autumn 2019: necklace, bracelet, in the full metal version and in the version with wrist band, single and double, in leather, the dangling, semi-independent or lobe earrings, the ring and cufflinks.



In the line with ingot in 999 pure silver, however, three new pieces are added: two models of necklaces and an anklet. In addition to the silver color, they are available in rose gold, yellow and burnished gold plating versions. The first new choker-style pendulum necklace with a horizontal pendant ingot, also in the four color versions, the long necklace with two groups of placed ingots, silver, gold-plated and in the two-tone burnished silver version with rose gold ingots. Finally, the anklet, with four chains and the ingot positioned horizontally, also in the four silver, gold, pink, burnished variants.













