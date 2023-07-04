Jewelery and collectible watches in Montecarlo with Artcurial

As always, the Artcurial auction house organizes auctions in the middle of summer. And, as always, they are aimed at those who frequent the Côte d’Azur. In the Principality of Monaco, at the Hotel Hermitage in Montecarlo, auctions of watches and jewelery are scheduled from 16 to 19 July, as well as Hermès Vintage, and sculpture. Each sale will be preceded by an exhibition open to the general public.



The Horlogerie de Collection auction will feature iconic pieces and particularly rare vintage watches. The catalog includes a Panda version of the famous Rolex Daytona, with a cream dial and black counters, a vintage piece from 1968, ref. 6239, in excellent condition, today almost impossible to find on the market. Also on sale is a Speedmaster model by Omega made especially for the Raid, the elite unit of the French police. This edition was designed in 2018 by the Parisian watchmaker Antoine de Macedo in collaboration with Omega. In 2021, again at an Artcurial auction, a similar watch was sold in favor of police orphans for the sum of 70,000 euros. Also for watches there is a brand like Jaeger LeCoultre and his Reverso, the company’s best-seller for over 90 years, which is part of a private collection, belonging to a fan of the genre. The collection includes ten original Reversos, such as a rare enamelled model, created by Jaeger LeCoultre in 2003 in collaboration with the Portuguese artist José de Guimarães.A second piece, produced in 1996 in a limited edition of 25, features an enamelled miniature of a painting inspired by the Czech painter Alfons Mucha. It is estimated at 12,000-18,000 euros. A Rolex/Comex Submariner ref. 16610 supplied to Compagnie Maritime d’Expertise de Marseille will likely be one of the most sought after dive watches of the sale. It is an interesting piece for any professional watch enthusiast.For jewels, the catalog includes pieces from important jewelery houses such as Piaget, Chopard and Van Cleef & Arpels. Under the lens, jewels such as the Mauboussin Art Déco brooch in platinum, gold, carved emeralds and diamonds from 1930 (20,000-30,000 euros), or a platinum ring with a pear-cut diamond of 8.44 carats, certified Lfg, Color I, VVS2 purity, no fluorescence, type IIa (60,000-80,000 euros). Van Cleef & Arpels, on the other hand, presents, among other things, a platinum ribbon bracelet with sapphires and diamonds, around 1925 (25,000-30,000 euros).