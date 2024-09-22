Taylor Hill x Messika
The new faces of Messika

New faces for Messika jewelry. The Parisian Maison specialized in high-quality diamonds presents its new combination of jewelry and celebrities: for the 2024 campaign, the brand created by Valérie Messika has involved the Australian model Taylor Hill, the American singer and model Soo Joo Park and the Emirati singer Balqees Fathi. Between different faces to suggest a global design of the brand. The campaign is called Back to Iconics and was conceived around the Move motif, which is the name of one of Messika’s most famous collections. This line of jewelry, which as the name suggests plays on the possibility of movement for a diamond set in bracelets, rings, earrings or pendants, has evolved over time into different extensions.

In this case, for example, the communication campaign focuses on the Lucky Move Color collection with Balqees Fathi, the Move Noa bracelet with Soo Joo Park and the So Move collection with Taylor Hill. The images were taken by photographer Julien Vallon.
