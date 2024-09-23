Archaeologists have discovered that people have known about popcorn for thousands of years. It was enjoyed a thousand years ago by the indigenous people of Peru. Then, it became a global food starting in 1890, with the invention of the popcorn machine by Charles Cretors. Until it has now inspired a line of jewelry. PdPaola offers the Popcorn Capsule which, in essence, adds new processes to the metal surface of the tried and tested Icons collection. The new texture imitates the jagged surface of popcorn and adds contrast to the look when worn together with those in shiny gold or pendants with cubic zirconia or rock crystal.



Pendants with this irregular drop-shaped surface can be combined with other earrings and charms to create new combinations. The new popcorn line is made of sterling silver (100% recycled), with an 18-karat gold plating. The earrings can be purchased individually or in pairs.

