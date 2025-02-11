A parade of movie stars and jewelry at the 30th annual Critics’ Choice Awards presented at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport (California). The award recognizes the best achievements in film production and television programming in 2024. As in the previous four years, the nominations for film and television were announced separately. The jewels signed by the Parisian Maison Messika shone.



French director and screenwriter Coralie Fargeat, nominated in the Best Director category for her film The Substance, won the award for Best Original Screenplay. She wore Bright Momentum and White Midnight Sun earrings from the Midnight Sun High Jewelry collection by Messika. Demi Moore chose the Pear Appeal ring and earrings from the Magnetic Attraction High Jewelry collection, while Ariana Grande wore Firebird earrings, a pear-shaped solitaire and the Toi & Moi ring. Among the celebrities, Selena Gomez was awarded the Virtuosos Award and wore the Snake Dance and Fiery rings.



Paz Vega, nominated for Best New Director, wore the So Move earrings and ring with the Snow Queen High Jewelry ring and the Fiery and Glam’Azone double ring. Actress Natalia de Molina showed up with the Solena Maya High Jewelry earrings and the Kandake ring from the Beyond The Light High Jewelry collection and actress Natalia Verbeke wore the Messika Diamond Catcher High Jewelry necklace and the two-finger ring.



Finally, actress Hiba Abouk walked the red carpet wearing the My Twin Skinny Rivière bracelet, the My Twin Trio ring, the My Twin Toi & Moi ring and the Released Sun High Jewelry small hoop earrings, actress Cayetana Guillén-Cuervo with the So Move necklace and the two-finger ring, and actor Francesco Carril with the So Move pavé earrings as a brooch.

