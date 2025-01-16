Bitcoin, Ethereum, Usdt, Solana: virtual currencies, or cryptocurrencies, are increasingly widespread and are now entering the jewelry industry. The idea is from Messika, a Parisian Maison that offers a new innovative service to its customers in partnership with the start-up Lunu Pay. In essence, you can buy Messika jewelry with cryptocurrency payments in Messika boutiques in the United States and Europe, as well as on the Maison’s e-commerce site. Cryptocurrency payments are processed securely and in a few seconds.



For this new service, Messika has chosen to collaborate with the cryptocurrency payment provider, Lunu Pay. It is a German start-up that aims to democratize the use of virtual currencies by offering simple and secure payment systems, with a wide selection of currencies. A natural partnership for the jewelry Maison, which has spent 20 years making diamonds more accessible while maintaining its expertise and craftsmanship.

Offering this new service aligns perfectly with our vision and our approach. It is about making our creations accessible, while maintaining our desire to be a jewelry house rooted in the present, with constant innovation, without ever compromising excellence.

Valérie Messika, founder and artistic director



The new service allows you to purchase Messika creations in over 60 virtual currencies. To complete a purchase, online or in-store, the customer scans a QR code (on the payment terminal in-store or online via the Internet or mobile), selects their cryptocurrency wallet and then chooses the one they want to use for payment. All this happens in just a few clicks and in complete security. Lunu Pay terminals automatically convert at the lowest exchange rate, with no commission applied to customers. Et voila.

