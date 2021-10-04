, bracciale, COLLANE — October 4, 2021 at 4:00 am

The chakras are part of the esoteric beliefs of the medieval era, rooted in Buddhism and Hinduism, and concern the physiology and psychic centers identified by Indian traditions. But, despite the uncertain origins and an even more dubious scientific finding, the chakras continue to be fashionable in the West as well. Perhaps that is why the Chakra collection by Brosway has been one of the greatest successes of the Bros Manifatture brand for years, even if the bijoux have no explicit references to the spirituality of the Indian tradition.

Ciondoli a forma di lettere dell'alfabeto
Ciondoli a forma di lettere dell’alfabeto

Now the collection is back with new pieces that will be appreciated by the numerous collectors of bracelets and necklaces with steel pendants, in some cases with a gold-colored finish, and crystal details. The pendants include the letters of the alphabet, with which to compose words and names, but also medallions embossed with the design of the lotus flower, a shell or a star, a map of the world, a rainbow, but also a cross.
Collana della collezione Chakra
Collana della collezione Chakra

Collana con medaglione a forma di conchiglia
Collana con medaglione a forma di conchiglia
Collana con medaglione
Collana con medaglione
Bracciale Chakra
Bracciale Chakra
Bracciale in acciaio con perline e medaglione
Bracciale in acciaio con perline e medaglione







