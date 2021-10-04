









Ofée Joaillerie reinvents the earrings and want to combine luxury with democracy ♦

Ofée Joaillerie was born in Paris in 2006 with an ambitious goal: to democratize jewelry. To achieve this, the designer Anne-Bougon Scelo has found place in Rue de Bac, Left Bank of the Seine, the traditionally “creative district” in Paris. In fact, the air of the many art galleries in the area and the nearby Sorbonne have pushed this Parisian jewelery to become not only democratic, but also innovative. The jewelry is quality, with 18k gold, diamonds and precious materials, but at prices affordable after all.



In 2009, the brand opened a corner on the ground floor of the Galeries Lafayette Haussmann. Now it distributes its creations in over 40 stores in France and abroad. This success is the result not only of a more reasonable price than the quality of the proposed jewels, but also the simple style, linear, but also very creative. As evidenced by this set of jewels taken from his collections.













