The myths of Volund

In the Norse mythology of the ancient Germanic peoples, Völund was a blacksmith god, with a strong but also brutal character. But today it’s also the name of a high-end jewelry company based in Vancouver, Canada. The choice of the name that refers to the atmosphere populated by Valkyrie and elves, Volund, is by Nick Koss, great-grandson of a master jeweler at the court of the tsars, which he evokes in an equally mythical way. The magical world of the North, however, is the result of his origins: the jeweler was born in Siberia to Swedish and Finnish parents, and grew up spending time in museums, where he was struck by jewels and artifacts of the ancient Germanic peoples.



From this experience comes Volund’s desire to create jewels, particularly elaborate unique pieces, small precious sculptures. But also small objects made with the same goldsmith techniques. To maintain this high level, the company creates only ten to twenty unique works every year. The ambitious goal is to create objects that defy time and are recognized and admired even in the coming centuries. A bit like the fate of the blacksmith god Völund is been.















