Lunar gold by Officina Bernardi

Go to the moon and discover that it also hides gold. And not only. Because for 35 years Officina Bernardi, alongside its famous Moon line, also offers a lot of innovation. The adventure started by two Venetian goldsmiths, the brothers Francesco and Carlo Bernardi, continues get alongside yellow metal with silver, as in the Ophidia collection. But at the center is always her, that is the moon, understood as a (patented) technique to create diamond spheres with which to play in the design of jewels.



Meanwhile Chrysos, the company founded in 1987 that controls the Officina Bernardi brand, launched in 2008, has now become an international company in the production of gold and silver chains. The jewels are made in Italy in the Borso del Grappa plant, a town in the province of Treviso (Italy). The small Moon spheres used in each collection have a multifaceted surface, a bit like precious stones.



A technique declined for all collections, albeit in a creative way. The jewels of the Selene line, for example, are in 925 silver and polished with a rhodium finish, to make them brighter and brighter. The Ophidia collection, on the other hand, uses another technique: small yellow gold ogives are aligned to reproduce a surface similar to scales. At the ends, however, there is the diamond sphere, with a row of white diamonds.















