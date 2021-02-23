Pearls and frogs in the FrancsV world



Between pearls and innovative processing techniques, the new jewels of the Palermo FrancsV by Simona Elia ♦

Baroque pearls, diamonds. And frogs (or toads). The world of Sicilian designer Simona Elia could be that of a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. And who knows if kissing a jewel-batrace there is the possibility of transformation into a prince. Although, perhaps, it is safer to stay with the jewel. In any case, here are the jewels of Simona Elia with her brand FancsV which, in truth, is not limited to representing amphibious animals, but spans the world of nature among flowers, leaves and dragonflies.

The jewels are largely played on the contrast between the pearly shades and the color of the small colored stones, such as emeralds and diamonds, or with the use of dehydrated jade and flowers and then covered with a special resin. As in the Euphoria collections in gold, diamonds and Australian pearls or by Thaiti and the Puppies line. FrancsV collections can be found all over Italy, for example they are distributed in jewelers such as Maria Cristina Gioielli in Milan, Fallaci in Florence, Boncompagni in Piazza San Marco in Venice, the Anthares Goldsmith Workshop in Luras, the Tarasconi Goldsmith Parma. Prices: the range is very wide, ranging from 300 to 20,000 euros.

















