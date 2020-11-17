Mirco Visconti, precious replay











Extraordinary and traditional jewelry by Mirco Visconti, one of Valenza’s historical jewels company.

The hardest thing, perhaps, is to repeat. This is a thing well-know by athletes who, after a record, immediately think if they can repeat. But also for jewelers it is the same: when you hard conquer a reputation, then you have to confirm it, maintain it and, if possible, increase it. They succeed in a few, but to one of Maison in Valenza, Mirco Visconti, has succeeded. It looks back on a long history that began in 1870, in Brazil, where the maternal grandfather of the founder who gave the company its name, Francesco Villa, dealt in precious stones from South America and Italy. His daughter, Clelia, in the early twentieth century married Emilio Visconti, a gem setter. Their heir, Mirco Visconti, then founded the company today.



With the catalog, jewelry and a cardboard suitcase, after de Second world war Mirco Visconti began to be known in much of Northern Italy. The small classical company goldsmith family, in fact. Company that has begun to be appreciated and to grow. The Piedmont jeweler was also among the first merchants of Valencia to go to buy diamonds directly at the International market in Antwerp, and even the youngest among the founders of Valenza Goldsmiths. The road dynamism, in any case, has always remained true to the path of tradition. And it shows: the proposals are of classic jewelery, interpreted with the best materials and the jewelery expertise that you can be expected. Today to continue the work of the founder are the sons, Enrico and Cosetta, and grandchildren Luca and Michela. The story continues, in short, but always on the tracks tracks: and it is the hardest thing, in fact. Lavinia Andorno



















