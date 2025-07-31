Great design and unparalleled creativity: Richard Wu has been creating jewelry since 2005, selling it under the Liu Guangjia brand. In 2012, he opened a jade carving studio in Suzhou, while also deepening his knowledge of goldsmithing. In 2015, he traveled to Italy to hone his skills and Italian jewelry production techniques, including wax carving, metalwork, gold carving, and inlay. Empowered by the new dimension this apprenticeship brought to his work, in 2019, Liu Guangjia embarked on an innovative artistic direction, combining Western know-how with Eastern heritage.
Traditional techniques and contemporary designs exert a marked influence on Richard Wu’s creations. This experience has opened new horizons for the designer, who has created a new personal brand of art jewelry, Wu Jewelry. An example of this is the striking titanium and diamond bracelet, which looks like a ring cloud: a truly remarkable piece of design.
Richard Wu’s Surprising Design
Great design and unparalleled creativity: Richard Wu has been creating jewelry since 2005, selling it under the Liu Guangjia brand. In 2012, he opened a jade carving studio in Suzhou, while also deepening his knowledge of goldsmithing. In 2015, he traveled to Italy to hone his skills and Italian jewelry production techniques, including wax carving, metalwork, gold carving, and inlay. Empowered by the new dimension this apprenticeship brought to his work, in 2019, Liu Guangjia embarked on an innovative artistic direction, combining Western know-how with Eastern heritage.
Latest from alta gioielleria
One of the most exclusive jewelery brands in the world is Chatila. The Maison was founded
Because of her, the Roman Empire plunged into civil war. Able to charm both Caesar and
Dehres has a showroom in Hong Kong, but its roots are deeply rooted in the United
Flowers are an inexhaustible source of inspiration for jewelers. The new fine jewelry collection from Mikimoto,
The vocation for colors and a strange mix between the free spirit of Hawaii and the