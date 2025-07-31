Richard Wu, bracciale in titanio, oro, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Richard Wu, bracciale in titanio, oro, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Richard Wu’s Surprising Design

Great design and unparalleled creativity: Richard Wu has been creating jewelry since 2005, selling it under the Liu Guangjia brand. In 2012, he opened a jade carving studio in Suzhou, while also deepening his knowledge of goldsmithing. In 2015, he traveled to Italy to hone his skills and Italian jewelry production techniques, including wax carving, metalwork, gold carving, and inlay. Empowered by the new dimension this apprenticeship brought to his work, in 2019, Liu Guangjia embarked on an innovative artistic direction, combining Western know-how with Eastern heritage.

Bracciale Bouncing, in titanio, oro, diamanti. Copyright: gioielli.com
Bouncing bracelet, titanium, gold, and diamonds. Copyright: gioielli.com

Traditional techniques and contemporary designs exert a marked influence on Richard Wu’s creations. This experience has opened new horizons for the designer, who has created a new personal brand of art jewelry, Wu Jewelry. An example of this is the striking titanium and diamond bracelet, which looks like a ring cloud: a truly remarkable piece of design.
Maschera in titanio, oro, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Mask in titanium, gold, and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Bracciale Wave in titanio blu, alluminio argento. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Wave bracelet in blue titanium and silver aluminum. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale Wave in titanio, alluminio nero e fuxia, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Wave bracelet in titanium, black and fuchsia aluminum, and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale Wave in titanio, alluminio arancione e verde, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Wave bracelet in titanium, orange and green aluminum, and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale flessibile by Richard Wu. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Flexible bracelet by Richard Wu. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Red

Mickey Mouse
