Great design and unparalleled creativity: Richard Wu has been creating jewelry since 2005, selling it under the Liu Guangjia brand. In 2012, he opened a jade carving studio in Suzhou, while also deepening his knowledge of goldsmithing. In 2015, he traveled to Italy to hone his skills and Italian jewelry production techniques, including wax carving, metalwork, gold carving, and inlay. Empowered by the new dimension this apprenticeship brought to his work, in 2019, Liu Guangjia embarked on an innovative artistic direction, combining Western know-how with Eastern heritage.



Traditional techniques and contemporary designs exert a marked influence on Richard Wu’s creations. This experience has opened new horizons for the designer, who has created a new personal brand of art jewelry, Wu Jewelry. An example of this is the striking titanium and diamond bracelet, which looks like a ring cloud: a truly remarkable piece of design.

