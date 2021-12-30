vetrina — December 30, 2021 at 4:00 am

The lightness of Artur Gold




Among the many companies that populate the goldsmith district of Vicenza, Artur Gold has been active since 1991 and, therefore, has celebrated its 30th anniversary. A milestone reached by the founder and creative soul, Nadia Gobbo, a thoroughbred Venetian who followed the vocation of her land in the world of jewelry. The company uses the most advanced technologies in the world of goldsmith production: investment casting, protofusion, molding, electroforming, hollow barrel and plate.

Anello della collezione Sogno
Of course, as the name of the company indicates, the material used is gold, with a light processing and enriched with hand finishes, embedding and framing for the stones, as well as enamels, ceramic resins. Rich, often colored jewels, also produced for third parties with a style that is homogeneous to that of the production area in which it is made. A Venetian style, made of gold and lightness. The collections with which Artur Gold presents itself have different characters: they range from the classic butterflies to the effigies of ancient coins, or to the simple geometries of the chain.

Bracciale della collezione Sogno
Anello della collezione Legami
Bracciale della collezione Legami
Orecchini della collezione Legami
Anello della linea Armonia

Orecchini della collezione Armonia
