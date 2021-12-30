









Among the many companies that populate the goldsmith district of Vicenza, Artur Gold has been active since 1991 and, therefore, has celebrated its 30th anniversary. A milestone reached by the founder and creative soul, Nadia Gobbo, a thoroughbred Venetian who followed the vocation of her land in the world of jewelry. The company uses the most advanced technologies in the world of goldsmith production: investment casting, protofusion, molding, electroforming, hollow barrel and plate.



Of course, as the name of the company indicates, the material used is gold, with a light processing and enriched with hand finishes, embedding and framing for the stones, as well as enamels, ceramic resins. Rich, often colored jewels, also produced for third parties with a style that is homogeneous to that of the production area in which it is made. A Venetian style, made of gold and lightness. The collections with which Artur Gold presents itself have different characters: they range from the classic butterflies to the effigies of ancient coins, or to the simple geometries of the chain.