The leaves on Buccellati’s wrist











In autumn the leaves do not always fall. Buccellati, for example, uses silver to create leaves that will never fall. The series of leaf-shaped bracelets proposed by the Maison famous for its high jewelry is called Mario Leaf, and is named after the founder of the company. The leaves designed and produced by Mario Buccellati were proposed for the first time in the 1930s and are inspired by a botany book that was recommended to him by the poet Gabriele d’Annunzio in a letter in 1929.

The four leaves that make up the collection are all made of 925 silver, embossed or hammered by hand by master silversmiths. Each of the four bracelets is dedicated to a leaf type, which also takes on a symbolic meaning, with concepts such as growth, fertility and renewal. The olive leaf, for example, inspires a bracelet that symbolizes regeneration and peace.

The apple tree leaf is linked to the meaning of the fruit, which suggests the totality of heaven and earth, but also a symbol of knowledge. According to tradition, the medlar was the plant for the virtuous woman, but also a message of welcome and hospitality for foreigners. Finally, the tomato is a message of abundance and fruitfulness, a symbol of nourishment and strength.

















