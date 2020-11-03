Swarovski plays tennis











Playing tennis with Swarovski. Christmas Day. The Austrian brand famous for its crystals, in fact, focuses on Tennis Deluxe, a collection that summarizes the company’s specialty. It should be added, however, that despite the name, the collection is not identified with the classic tennis bracelets (if you don’t remember why they are called that way, you can read this article).



Instead, the Tennis Deluxe collection makes Swarovski crystals sparkle in preparation for Christmas shopping, with bijoux that seem made for evenings, dinners and parties, in the hope that it will be possible to make them. In any case, earrings and necklaces with colorless crystals and classic teardrop or brilliant shapes are proposed as jewels at an affordable price for those who dream of diamond necklaces in a fairytale atmosphere. Better not pay too much attention to the word tennis and instead keep in mind the word crystals, the real protagonists of this Christmas line by Swarovski.

















