









For some time, the Italian Maison Recarlo has focused on the iconic shape of the heart for its collections. It did it with some new lines of jewelry that use diamonds with this cut of the gem, an unusual shape also because it is technically quite complicated to make. Now, however, the Piedmontese company offers an entire line of jewelry, an appendix to the consolidated Anniversary collection, which is dedicated to the symbol of love. The new Cuore (heart) Line presents itself, it would be useless to underline it, with a romantic spirit and clean design.



Furthermore, the Cuore Line has an even softer geometry thanks to the creative choice of the Recarlo designers to use graduated diamonds. Also in this line of jewelry are obviously used the heart settings, which characterize the Anniversary Collection. There is a ring, a chain bracelet, a choker with a diamond heart pendant, and two pairs of earrings, one lobe and the other a leverback, all in white gold and diamonds.