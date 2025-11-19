Arezzo hosts the fifth edition of the Jewelry Summit organized by Italian Exhibition Group.

The Italian jewelry industry will be showcased at the fifth edition of the Italian Jewelry Summit on Thursday, December 4th. The event, organized by Italian Exhibition Group, will begin at 5:30 PM in the Auditorium of Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, open to all companies in Italy’s leading jewelry district. Two guests will provide Arezzo and Tuscan businesses, retailers, and the entire Oroarezzo community with a truly unique opportunity to interpret an extremely complex international context. Between geopolitics and innovation, IEG will bring Federico Fubini, a prominent commentator on the economy and international markets for Corriere della Sera, to Arezzo, along with Fabrizio Bernini, president of Zucchetti Centro Sistemi, Knight of Labor, and entrepreneur in the robotics, healthcare, automation, and green technology sectors.



The Summit will also feature the presentation of the winning jewel in the Talents category of the latest edition of Première, a historic design competition among Arezzo-based companies inspired each year by the theme chosen by Beppe Angiolini, art director of Oroarezzo. The winner of the 2025 edition is Marianna Maddaluna, a student at the G. Giovagnoli Institute of Education in Sansepolcro.

With the Talents section, IEG encourages young aspiring designers to see their jewelry created at the Italian Jewelry Summit, thanks to the collaboration of local partner companies.

Matteo Farsura, head of IEG’s jewelry fairs



Following the two presentations by the Summit guests and the presentation of the young designer’s jewel, a networking aperitif will be held. On the morning of Friday the 5th, the event organized by Smart Future Academy, dedicated to orientation and matching between young people, companies, and training institutions, will again take place in the Auditorium.

