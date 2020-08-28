The simple truth of Shihara











The world is divided into two: those who love elaborate jewels with large colored gems and those who love simple and no-frills geometries. The Japanese jewelry designer Yuta Ishihara, inspirer of the Maison Shihara, belongs to this second category. Indeed more. Because her jewels amaze with the desire not to exhibit richness or unusual shapes. In reverse. For example, Shihara offers an eternity ring that has diamonds inside the gold band. In short, when you wear the ring, diamonds are not seen: only the wearer knows. The ultimate in modesty and minimal philosophy.



Not only. Shihara also uses simple but unusual shapes, such as the open cube-shaped earring, which seems to float on the ear and is available in different sizes. Yellow gold and diamonds are the basis of the designer’s work. But there are also Akoya pearls: in this case the philosophy of subtraction pushes Yuta Ishihara to cover half of the sphere with a gold patina. The result is a jewel with half a pearl.



Raised in Yamanashi, a prefecture in Japan renowned for its jewelry production, the designer moved to Tokyo, a dynamic city that inspired the geometric shapes of her collections. And also destined to last a long time, according to Yuta's wish, because beautiful and simple things are those that are handed down.
















