Countdown to Vicenzaoro January. And also for T.Gold, dedicated to technology for the goldsmith supply chain. Machinery and solutions for gold and jewelery are at the center of the event, which hosts over 70 exhibitors from 18 countries, with Germany, Turkey, Switzerland, the United States and the United Kingdom in the first places after Italy . 60% of the exhibitors are Italian and 40% foreign. TGold, like Vicenzaoro, is organized by the Italian Exhibition Group, and is held from 19 to 23 January. The fair is a showcase that aims to respond to the evolution of the supply chain. The January edition presents the selection of the top players in the manufacturing of precious stones and an expanded range of technologies. The exhibitors are gathered in Hall 9, divided into six macro-categories: alloys and galvanic treatments, prototyping and digital production, mechanical processing, assembly and welding, refining and recovery, finishing and tooling.



Thanks to the partnership with Afemo (Association of Manufacturers and Exporters of Jewelery Machines) and the collaboration with Ice (State Agency for the promotion of exports) companies such as Elettrolaser, Fasti Industriale, GB F.lli Bertoncello, Italimpianti Orafi, Legor Group, Orotig will be present , Progold, Sisma. From abroad, Heimerle+Meule, Niqua and Schultheiss from Germany, as well as Starrag Vuadens from Switzerland and Goodwin Refractory Services from the United Kingdom.

One of the themes at the center of the event will be the growing weight played by sustainability, a particularly sensitive topic for the new generations. According to the report Sustainability in the gold sector, published by Cibjo in 2023, the sustainable jewelery market is expanding and will reach 20 billion dollars by 2027. Furthermore, one of the main drivers of this growth is precisely the availability of new technologies and materials for jewelry making.

A trend that pushes companies to modify infrastructures to comply with sustainability standards and tools to track procurement and manufacturing processes: from international ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) certifications and WEEE registrations.



In this scenario, according to Ieg’s analysis, maximizing the performance of machinery is also an aspect of crucial importance, because it allows a rationalization of resources, both from the point of view of materials and from an energy point of view. Continuing on the line inaugurated during 2023, the technologies that large brands such as Chiron Italia and Crevoisier bring to T.Gold are characterized by a high level of integration, which allows the management of multiple production processes, increasing performance control and use of precious materials. In parallel with automation, some companies present machinery for custom or niche production, capable of enhancing manual skill and craftsmanship, the essence of Made in Italy. Even the progressive convergence of the fashion industry with that of jewellery, a phenomenon already in existence and on the rise, is among the drivers that determine the evolution of the technological offer of machinery for processing precious stones, and in fact the number of tools for working bronze and brass.



T.Gold 2024 is also a time for training and discussion. As with the Jewelery Technology Forum, organized in collaboration with Legor Group to explore issues related to the innovation of jewelery industry technologies. Ten thematic sessions scheduled for Sunday 21 January at the Educational Hub set up inside hall 8.0, with the participation of stakeholders, research institutes and protagonists of the goldsmith supply chain from all over the world. Intesa Sanpaolo, the Polytechnic of Milan and the Italian Gemological Foundation are the national voices, the Research Institute for Precious Metals and Metal Chemistry and COReGOLD Technology Consultancy are the international contributions. There is also room for successful company case histories with Legor Group, Progold, Fairever and Hoover and Strong.

The topics addressed will range from new challenges linked to macroeconomic scenarios, to strategies for the development of new alloys; from the most current metalworking technologies to design in the digital age. Up to the importance of Fairtrade and Fairmind sustainability certifications and the implications linked to the ever-increasing diffusion of lab-grown gems.

