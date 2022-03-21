









It took Michelangelo three years to sculpt the statue of David. The Vicenza-based company 3DZ was much faster in reproducing the large sculpture (4 meters high) for the Dubai Expo in natural size. The secret? The statue was 3D printed. The company, however, does not stop at art sculpture, but also deals with smaller works, which are also precious: jewels.



The latest developments in 3D printing have reached levels of perfection that were unthinkable until a few years ago.

Andrea Simeoni, founder of 3DZ

At T. Gold, the international exhibition of machinery and technologies in parallel in Vicenzaoro, 3DZ presented a selection of the best products for additive manufacturing in jewelry. In particular, Visijet Wax Red Jewel, a machine to 3D print 100% wax casting models developed by 3DSystems, the largest 3D printing manufacturer for jewelry. It is a totally innovative red wax for the sector. Thanks to its characteristics of elasticity and high resistance, Visijet Wax Red Jewel allows you to create the most difficult geometries in 3D. The ease with which this wax can be handled and the great practicality in removing the supports, completely soluble, make it suitable for creating any type of design, including watermarks and elements with incredibly thin thicknesses. The new material was created for the MJP 2500 W wax 3D printer, a high-resolution, high-productivity 3DSystems machine.



Another solution is represented by Figure 4 Jewelry, an ultra-fast resin 3D printer for direct casting models and master models for rubber molds. The supports are easy to remove, for a smooth surface finish and minimal post-processing. Also present will be the formlabs Form 3L printer, ideal for fashion accessories due to its high details, large volumes and high definition. Finally, the company offers 3DZ Service Plan 4.0, a complete service package to access the Industry 4.0 incentives (contributions introduced by the Italian State to companies to improve technology): the package provides, by 3DZ, the interconnection service to business systems of 3D printers, already certified 4.0 Ready, together with technical assistance and third-party sworn appraisal.