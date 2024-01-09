If the necklace is too short for you the only solution is to lengthen it. Yes, but how to lengthen a necklace? The simplest answer is: add other elements, for example pearls if it is a necklace of this type. But who ever has unused pearls at home? In short, lengthening a necklace is not a simple problem. There are, however, some not too complicated solutions that you can adopt to lengthen your necklace. You can try some yourself if you feel confident enough, or you can suggest them to your jeweler, who will do them for you. Here are some.

1 Tie knots

If the necklace is too short and is made of pearls, a solution could be to knot the thread that runs along the necklace between one sphere and another. The knot, which must be small, will space the pearls a little apart. In this way the necklace lengthens, even if only slightly. Sometimes it is just what is enough to make the jewel more pleasant and, above all, suitable for your body size. Furthermore, a knot between one pearl and another also has an additional advantage: it makes the necklace more secure. If it breaks, the pearls will not be lost.

2 Add pearls

This tip is perfect for a pearl necklace, but it’s also good for other types of necklaces. It involves adding small cultured pearls, which have a very affordable cost, between one pearl and another. But pearls can also be added inside a chain by alternating gold and small white spheres.

3 Golden Spheres

A solution similar to the one just described is the addition of gold spheres, which can lengthen practically any type of necklace. However, choose gold of the same color as the one already present, be it white, yellow or pink. You can opt for small grains not too different from a grain of rice, or light spheres (which are usually empty inside) of larger diameter: it depends on the type of necklace. The same remedy is obviously suitable for silver necklaces, but in this case you can choose elements of the same metal.

4 A chain

If the necklace to be lengthened is made of precious or, more easily, semi-precious stones (for example, turquoise, lapis lazuli, tourmaline), you can add a small gold chain in the section of the jewel that is located on the back surface of the neck. In this way the necklace is significantly lengthened without losing the original aesthetic appearance.

5 More gems

If you have the financial means and the necklace is made up of stones, you can choose to add the same type of gems, although in many cases it will not be so easy to find the same shade of color. Or you can choose to alternate the existing gems with others of a different colour, playing on strong color combinations, such as green and red, or on nuances of the same shade, as in the case of yellow and orange, or blue and blue gems. Or, again, with enamel elements. A jeweler will easily be able to satisfy you: but ask for a quote first so as not to have any surprises on the final cost.