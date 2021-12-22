









Like every year (with the exception of the 2020 pandemic) and as, exceptionally, happened in September 2021, the international event dedicated to machinery for goldsmithing and jewelery manufacturing returns to Vicenzaoro: T. Gold. Ieg, the company that organizes jewelery-related events, announces that there are over 130 companies from 15 countries scheduled for January 21 to 26 2022 at Fiera Vicenza in conjunction with Vicenzaoro January 2022. Among the major companies that will be present there are Legor Group, Sisma , Lm Industry, Ombi, Invimec, Dws, Btt Impianti of the Lem Industries Group, Ciemmeo, Heimerle + Meule and Goodwin Refractory Services. T. Gold is considered the most important event for the world dedicated to the technology of the goldsmith sector. Given the times, Ieg also specifies that Hall 9 will be completely dedicated and set up in order to guarantee maximum safety for exhibitors and visitors in terms of social distancing.



The exhibitors will be arranged in such a way as to make it easier for buyers to discover all the news thanks to an exhibition itinerary organized into six macro-categories: casting, mechanical processing, prototyping and digital production, finishing, refining and recovery, tools-benches and materials. In addition, T. Gold also provides a space for training on January 23 with the Jewelery Technology Forum, an international conference dedicated to new technologies in the jewelery sector and an opportunity for contact between operators active in research and development and goldsmiths. The appointment is co-organized with the Legor Group.