









The budget seems to go, perhaps, beyond the expectations of the organizers: Vicenzaoro (17-21 March), to which the parallel T-Gold is added, brought together a thousand exhibiting brands and 300 buyers from 50 countries. A good sign, all the more so when one thinks of the geopolitical earthquake caused by the invasion and war in Ukraine. After two years of covid (even if the usual security protocol remains) there is a desire to return to normal. The international jewelery exhibition organized by Ieg (Italian Exhibition Group) in conjunction with the international exhibition for machinery and technologies for jewelery and Vo’Clock Privé (contemporary and vintage watchmaking) sees the return of companies from countries such as Hong Kong, Thailand, India.

