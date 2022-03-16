The budget seems to go, perhaps, beyond the expectations of the organizers: Vicenzaoro (17-21 March), to which the parallel T-Gold is added, brought together a thousand exhibiting brands and 300 buyers from 50 countries. A good sign, all the more so when one thinks of the geopolitical earthquake caused by the invasion and war in Ukraine. After two years of covid (even if the usual security protocol remains) there is a desire to return to normal. The international jewelery exhibition organized by Ieg (Italian Exhibition Group) in conjunction with the international exhibition for machinery and technologies for jewelery and Vo’Clock Privé (contemporary and vintage watchmaking) sees the return of companies from countries such as Hong Kong, Thailand, India.
Over 140, on the other hand, the T. Gold exhibiting brands from 15 countries. Buyers come from the USA (17%), the Emirates (7%), Israel (5%), Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The Jewelery Golden Cloud platform is also activated, to arrange business meetings at the fair and for business occasions remotely. The program of related events and conferences is dense: the program can be found here.
According to the estimates prepared by the Confindustria Moda Study Center for Federorafi, 2021 for the sector in Italy closed with a growth of over 54% over 2020 (+ 11.9% compared to 2019), with a turnover of almost 8.8 billion euros and positive expectations also for 2022.