The influencers who sold fake jewelry











What if the influencers, men or women, weren’t all little angels? It is known that the varied army of influencers, usually beautiful girls or self-proclaimed experts on something, aims to make money by advertising, more or less hidden from the products they show on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok and the like. But it is also good to know that this activity is not always within the limits of the law.



One case brought up this problem. Amazon in the United States is suing Kelly Fitzpatrick, a former member of its influencer program, along with colleague Sabrina Kelly-Krejci. The accusation: Amazon claims that influencers have promoted counterfeit items, including jewelry. Jeff Bezos’ large online store has filed a complaint with the federal court in the western district of Washington. According to this accusation, influencer Fitzpatrick, in collaboration with Sabrina Kelly-Krejci and a variety of Chinese producers, would have used a “sophisticated false advertising campaign” on social networks such as Instagram and Tik Tok so that Amazon would not find out that they were selling illegal counterfeits.



The fake luxury items, actually made in China, include a Dior J’Adior bracelet, as well as fake bags and sunglasses. Amazon also claimed that Style and Grace’s social media accounts claimed they had sold items that may only have similarities to a branded item. The list, according to the indictment, often contained hidden links that allowed buyers to purchase counterfeits.















