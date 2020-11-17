The Greek mesh of Bona Tondinelli











In Florence, the high-end bijoux are those of Bona Tondinelli. The designer, however, has a particular history, because until 2011 she was an antique dealer and interior designer. And it is the reason that pushes her to creations that have a slightly vintage flavor. After her studies in London and Paris, in 2012 Bona Tondinelli transformed the antiques shop into a bijoux shop and to design collections that are performed by a Florentine laboratory with totally artisanal criteria. The designer defines her creations as jewelry with a soul, jewelry with a soul. All the more so when holidays like Christmas are approaching.



The designer, for example, for 2020 proposes the Maglia Greca collection, bijoux with emerald green and ruby ​​red cubic zirconia, enclosed in a Greek mesh, dipped in 18-karat gold. The necklaces are of various sizes, from the collier to the long sautoir, which can be turned several times around the neck. It is also possible to customize by combining the links with chains and cultured pearls. All the creations are handcrafted made of brass with antique plating, bathed first in silver, then in gold. The stones used by the designer are semiprecious: agate, onyx, carnelian, colored jade, cultured pearls and the enamels are done by hand.



The Greek mesh is composed of two tiny columns with capitals, here is the reference to the Greek temples: the central slot lends itself to being embellished with zircon baguettes, but it is also beautiful empty. Starting from the shirt, the entire collection was created including the rings and earrings.

