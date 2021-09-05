news — September 5, 2021 at 4:30 am

Pasquale Bruni’s jewels also sparkled on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival. Georgina Rodrguez, model and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, on the occasion of her arrival at the Venice Film Festival wore necklace, earrings and rings from the Giardini Segreti collection. Subsequently, Georgina opted for a necklace from the Ghirlanda Atelier collection, a unique diamond piece, with earrings and Feel ring in 18k white gold and diamonds. Anna Dello Russo, defined by some as a fashion icon, instead chose a necklace from the Goddess Garden collection in 18-karat rose and white gold, with morganite and white diamonds, together with earrings from the Ghirlanda Atelier collection in 18-karat white gold, with morganite and white and gray diamonds. For a second appearance in an eighteenth-century dress, Anna Dello Russo opted for a necklace from the Goddess Garden collection in 18-karat white and pink gold with white diamonds, together with earrings from the same line in white and pink gold with white diamonds and diamonds.

To the emerging designer Eleonora Carisi, Pasquale Bruni has made available earrings from the Ghirlanda Atelier collection in 18k white gold with emeralds and diamonds, together with a ring from the Ghirlanda Classic line in 18k white gold with diamonds. Not an actress, but a star of Tik Tok, for Elisa Maino earrings from the Look at me collection in 18-karat white gold with diamonds and rings from the Petit Garden line in 18-karat white gold with diamonds were supplied.

