









The jewelery pieces signed by La Fleur Jewels. Made in Bangkog, it’s hard to guess it, but… ♦ ︎

To say that La Fleur Jewels does not exist is probably wrong. But try searching this company online: you will waste time. Behind La Fleur Jewels, headquartered in Bangkoh, there is one of the many jewelery manufacturers on behalf of many of the great European and American Maison that designs at home and then make the most complex, delicate parts in Thailand. Then microscopic parts of jewels that are assembled at home and thus acquire the right to be classified as Made in … After this premise, it is enough to observe the work with the mystery setting technique, that is, with the setting without griffes of small stones next to each other, to understand that the La Fleur brand is well-versed in this type of workmanship. And, learned the style, the company decided to produce precious jewels with this French-flavored brand.



They are pieces of high jewelery: if instead of the La Fleur brand they had that of some other jewelry brand, nobody would have anything to complain about. And, apart from technique, the design of pins, pendants and rings reminds that of other jewels with other brands. But whoever goes to the substance, and here there is a lot, maybe it will not matter to all this.