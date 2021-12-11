









Fringes, wires and silver chains for making jewelery of great impact: it’s Alunno & Co’s proposal ♦ ︎

Producing jewelry on behalf of third parties, with the satisfaction of making chains, earrings, necklaces ready to be worn, such as the pieces of the Link collection: Alunno & co has a long tradition among the protagonists of jewelry and metalworking in Tuscany, in Arezzo . It was born in 1977 and has become a consolidated reality, led by Mario Alunno, who continues the family tradition.



Jewelery is interpreted with an almost-fashioned vision: for example, with long earrings made up of small silver chains, or in large necklaces, even in this case made by playing on metal threads, in a key 1970s. They are jewels that point to the impact of metal, the charm of the old, dear, gold that is the symbol of jewelery for millennia. Not surprisingly, in the Etruscan tombs found in Tuscany, jewelry has been found that somehow are linked to this ancient tradition. And Alunno goes on this way.















