









How to choose the length of a necklace? The right length depends on several factors, for example the shape of your body. Here is how to choose the right length for the necklace ♦

I ‘ll be fine? I ‘ll be hurt? Faced with a necklace must be able to choose from. Here is a small guide to choose the right size. First, look at the picture posted in this page: you can refer to these measures to understand in advance the size and find the right size. Especially if you do not buy in the store, but on the web. For necklaces with chains, the ideal size is usually from 35 to 45 centimeters. But for necklaces with pendants measure is extended to 76-83 centimeters. It also depends on the height of the wearer, of course: if you are higher, the centimeters of the necklace will be in proportion. Most of the necklaces is between 50 and 61 centimeters, below the clavicle and above the line of the chest.

A short necklace. And if the choice falls on a choker? Attention: in this case it is good not to choose a model that is too tight at the neck. But the choker can be annoying even if it is made of a material that is not very pleasant to wear. This is why the choker is often composed of a simple velvet ribbon. However, at the same time, a choker that is too large is just as annoying: it tends to fall at the base of the neck. A solution can be a gold or silver chain, which does not have to act as a ring around the neck, but can stay at the base without sticking too much. This type of necklace can also be paired with a pendant as long as it is small in size. The crew neck, however, does not suit everyone: it is necessary to boast a slender, long neck. A very short necklace only emphasizes a too stocky neck. Those with a short neck and want to wear a choker can, however, opt for a thin chain. A positive function of the crewneck, on the other hand, is to hide the wrinkles that form with age. Provided the jewel is tall enough for this task.

Pairing. But this does not change anything regarding the most controversial aspect of the crewneck: the combination with the dress. A choker is easy both in contrast to an overly sporty or informal outfit. In short, a pearl choker with blue jeans might screech, even if there are those who have decided not to formalize themselves in the face of these traditions. A punk-style choker, however, looks perfect for deliberately transgressive clothing, with a vague BDSM accent.

Another aspect to pay attention to regarding the choker is its visibility. A choker can be seen immediately, attracts attention and, perhaps, it is not what you are looking for. If, on the other hand, you want to emphasize your ability to wear a choker, consider wearing more than one together. They must, of course, agree in a pleasant way: for example, you can choose to wear different chain chokers. Another interesting aspect of the choker is the possibility of combining the necklace with a pendant on which attention immediately stops. A Victorian medallion or cameo can give a different touch to your appearance.

Long necklace. Equal attention must be paid to choosing a long necklace. In this case, any pendant must reach your navel. Of course, this assumes a not too oversized bust. If you have extra pounds, a long necklace could draw attention to an area that you prefer not to highlight.

How long should a long necklace be? It depends on the build. Necklaces with adjustable length, with a sliding closure, allow you to get the right size. An alternative to a simple long necklace is to combine a choker with a longer chain. It’s simple: the first round of the necklace is twisted around the neck, the other loop down on the chest. The idea of ​​doubling the necklace, among other things, goes well with a turtleneck and round neck sweaters.

A long necklace on a V-neckline could nullify the effect of the dress, shifting the gaze from the décolleté to the jewel. In the case of a V-neckline, a necklace that stops before the final tip of the fabric is better.

Those with massive breasts must pay attention to the length of the necklace: they risk wearing a jewel that at some point sways in the void. Another aspect to consider is the possibility of the long necklace getting caught in some object or piece of furniture when you bend over. If you plan to tidy up your house, a short necklace is better.

Medium necklace. Many women instead choose an intermediate length with the aim of focusing attention on the décolleté. As long as there is something to emphasize and they don’t get annoying a flurry of glances in the neckline. But what kind of necklace to wear? These jewels can be divided into two broad categories: those that are allowed in the office, or more generally in a workplace, and those that are preferred for an evening with friends or on leisure occasions. A large, colorful, eye-catching, jangling necklace will probably not be considered suitable if you work in a banking environment, while it could cheer up colleagues in an architectural firm. A minimal chain necklace can work even if you are a real estate consultant and a pearl necklace is always fine.



Very large and colorful necklaces can get lost on a floral fabric background, while they will stand out in contact with the skin. A gold chain can disappear from sight if it is navigated on a chunky knit fabric with a dense texture. A medium size chain can easily fit clothes. Be careful to correctly match the colors of the metal. Yellow or pink gold can have very different shades: it is better to choose a bracelet and necklace with the same shade, rather than wearing different shades, which squeak to the eyes.



An advantage of the medium-sized necklace, which is also the most worn type of jewelry, is that it is more easily matched to the body type. Of course, not all necklaces look good on all women. The rule: the size of the necklace must be proportionate to the height and width of the shoulders. How do you decide? Try to imagine the necklace you want to wear on the body of your friend with a very different build from yours: if the jewel fits her, then it’s not for you.

The sizes of necklaces

14″ – 35 centimeters: is a choker. This series is also called dog collar. It is considered very sexy.

18″ – 45 centimeters: close to the neck, but not too much. Can be a simple chain, perhaps with the addition of a pendant. It is often worn over a sweater or dress.

20″ – 50 centimeters: the classic measure, perfect to display on a sweater with V-neck or round neck.

More than 24″ – 60 centimeters: is a length that can be worn in single or double rows.

More than 28″ – 70 centimeters: is also called sautoirs. It’s a length that is very fashionable, especially if the necklace is paired with a pendant. The focus will be on the lower part of your bust.

More than 31″ – 80 centimeters: in single or double row, it’s a necklace custom-built. It’s very chic, especially if combined with pendants of pearls or fancy.











