The global gems of Nomad’s











History of Nomad’s, precious stones involved in History, with the initial capital letter. The company is one of the most dynamic in the gem industry and was born in Ukraine after the fall of the Soviet Union. In those years Mikola Kukharuk worked in a company that extracted quartz for optical use. But the company was discarding beryl, topaz and quartz crystals: for the economy of the country’s, at the time, they did not interest.



So four friends, Mikola, Slavik, Max and Olli, thought of using the discarded semi precious stones. They studied, read, inquired and, over time, moved to Bangkok, one of the world capitals of the precious stones market. The mission of the young Ukrainians also included a life spent from one mine to another, in search of the best gems. A nomadic life. And for this they founded the company with the name of Nomad’s. And after beryl and topaz, the company has expanded its range of action to a wide variety of gems, such as tourmaline, spinel, peridot, aquamarine, garnet and sapphire.



Over the years Nomad’s has become known for its ability to choose and cut gems, unique pieces that are used in the best jewelry industry. In the meantime, the company has become a tribe of artists, scientists, gemologists, traders and explorers. Nomad does not sell directly to private individuals: it is aimed at jewelers. But if you want to buy a stone to have it mounted on a ring by your jeweler you can use the website and send a request to find out where you can find it.















