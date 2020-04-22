Filippo G&G, the reflections of shining











Are you in love with gems? You should know Filippo Gay, who founded Filippo G&G in Geneva. The company was born with a history behind it: the family, of Turin origin, has been operating for four generations in the sector of precious stones. The business, in fact, was started by Filippo’s great-grandfather at the beginning of the 20th century. But Filippo Gay did not limit himself to buying and reselling precious stones on the wholesale market: he had a long experience going to the field to visit mines and find the best pieces.



While the family business continued on its way, between sales in Italy and the cousin who cuts gems and produces jewelry in Valenza and Bangkok, Filippo Gay when he was 20 went to live in Thailand, where he studied gemology at Asian Institute of Gemology, and where he graduated.



But he has not returned to Italy. Instead, he chose to stay in Bangkok, one of the capitals of the gem market, for another ten years. By attending the Thai gemstone market, Filippo confessed to having been cheated several times. Misadventures that served him to gain experience, just as it was very helpful when he was a boy to accompany his father between India and Sri Lanka to choose the stones to bring to Europe. And that’s how Filippo G&G has become one of the appreciate companies among the gem dealers. Not only that: a couple of years ago at GemGenéve Filippo G&G also presented jewelry with an innovative design, made of titanium and, of course, many shiny stones.















