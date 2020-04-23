The Sotheby’s super auctions are back, here is the calendar











All the economy’s activities, hibernated by the coronavirus, return to (almost) normal: even the jewelery auctions. Sotheby’s has unveiled its new season of jewelry auctions, with dates re-adjusted from the pre-coronavirus calendar. Traditional auctions, often considered a critical factor for the market, follow a series of successful online sales. The results achieved in the last five weeks have been facilitated by Sotheby’s long-term omnichannel strategy, i.e. sales both with auctions in physical locations and via the web.

Unprecedented times are often a catalyst for change, crystallising pre-existing trends and accelerating innovations. In the past few weeks, we have seen the jewellery market further completing its digital revolution: our online sales realised some of their best performances ever, with many new and young collectors from around the world joining. It is also very clear that people are now confident in buying and selling important jewels online. As we look forward to welcoming jewellery lovers back to our salesrooms and exhibitions, we are excited to push ahead with innovative formats in the coming months, starting with the single-lot online sale of a sensational Tutti Frutti bracelet by Cartier at the end of this month.

David Bennett, world president of Sotheby’s jewelry division



Cartier bracelet: April 24-28

The new season begins with an unprecedented single-lot online auction, with a sensational Tutti Frutti bracelet with embedded gems, diamonds and enamels made by Cartier in the 1930s. Estimated between $ 600,000 and $ 800,000, this Art Deco jewelry masterpiece comes from an American collection. The bracelet is set with old European cut diamonds, emeralds, rubies and carved sapphires, as well as emerald pearls, cabochon and emerald sapphires, calibrated cut onyx and black enamel. The jewel is signed Cartier, numbered 1604; about 1930.



Magnificent Jewels – New York, June 9

It is the auction that was scheduled for April: it will present a series of important colored and white diamonds, significant precious stones and vintage and contemporary jewels of the most sought-after houses. Highlights include an exquisite 3.67 carat deep blue diamond ring (approximately $ 2.5-3.5 million, pictured left), a stunning Kashmir sapphire and a 1960s Cartier diamond bracelet (estimate of about 750,000 – 1 million dollars) and a rare Cartier coral bracelet from the 1930s from the Ganna Walska collection (about 80,000 – 120,000 dollars).



Paris Joaillerie – June 10th

Paris will celebrate the return to live auctions with a sale of 278 lots led by treasures of the French avant-garde, including a sumptuous 1930s gold and diamond Barbare necklace by Suzanne Belperron (lot 253, estimate 80,000-140,000 euros). Sotheby’s in Paris will also pay homage to the Parisian jeweler Mellerio, a Maison that has turned 407 years and is the oldest in the world, with the sale of 25 pieces created in the last 30 years of the last century. The salient lots include a necklace of emeralds and diamonds, with a 19.76 carat drop emerald cabochon (lot 169, estimate 20,000-40,000 euros).



Magnificent and Noble Jewels – Geneva, June 30th

Reprogrammed from the original date of May 12, the flagship auction will illuminate Lake Geneva with a series of important diamonds and precious stones selected for their rarity and quality, including Il Diamante Dell’Alba, an exceptional intense intense yellow diamond that weighs 100.52 carats (estimate of around 3-5 million dollars). Among the signed treasures that will be offered on June 30, Cartier lovers will certainly have fun with a beautiful coral and diamond brooch and a splendid pair of clips with diamond from the 1930s, and a diamond bracelet.



Magnificent Jewels – Hong Kong, 10 July

Originally scheduled for April, the sale will feature jadeite and colored diamonds, along with iconic designer pieces, such as the Van Cleef & Arpels Zip bracelet-necklace.















