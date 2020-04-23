Roberto Coin gives 100 pendants to American nurses











Roberto Coin gives 100 Princess Flower collection pendants in 18 carat yellow gold to as many nurses. But only American nurses. The initiative, between marketing and charity, was adopted for the United States. Until May 6, which is National Nurses Day for the US, the Italian jewelry brand has asked to identify a hundred nurses. The road to selection goes through Instagram. Those who know a nurse and want to propose it to Roberto Coin must provide their social network address and that of the chosen one.



In addition, anyone proposing a candidate will have to tell the nurse’s story with a maximum of 200 words. “During the COVID-19 crisis, nurses are leaving their homes and families every day to make the ultimate sacrifice for others. While many of our daily lives have drastically changed, our nurses are still showing up and standing up for their patients” you can read on the press release from Roberto Coin who announced the contest. Warning: the initiative is valid only for the United States: therefore, if you know a nurse from another country, will be you to giving her a gift.



















