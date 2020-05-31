The fusion menu of Hanut Singh











Among India and the United States: Hanut Singh proposes jewels worthy of a maharaja (in fact his grandfather was an Indian king) ♦ ︎

India is the world’s largest gold market, the United States the most important for jewelry and Hanut Singh represents the two sides of this coin. The designer, nephew of an Indian maharaja, works in Los Angeles, where he brought his cultural heritage, but put at the service of the stars and stripes style. It is no coincidence that his clients include Diane von Furstenberg, Mary-Kate Olsen, Wendi Deng Murdoch, Beyoncé, Madonna and Christian Louboutin. Hanut’s passion for jewelry began when he was a child. He is a descendant of the royal family of Kapurthala, India, famous for its legendary treasures and their taste for luxury. The great-grandfather, Maharaja Jagatjit Singh, was a friend of the American president Theodore Roosevelt and the French statesman Georges Clemenceau.



And he has collected jewels, from a diadem of Cartier to a aigrette of Boucheron, which are part of the family collection. The long history of Hanut’s family also includes the grandmother, Maharani Sita Devi of Kapurthala, Princess Karam, known for the way she matched her jewels with her sari, the tailored suits by Chanel, Lanvin and Elsa Schiaparelli , defined in Vogue as a “goddess” in 1932 and photographed by Cecil Beaton. In short, it is not surprising that Hanut Singh prefers vintage pearls, with a slight patina of time, to be used with white gold and yellow gold, to create his jewels with an exotic taste, but at the same time so modern that they can be worn on a red carpet. And not only because the designer combines pieces of Indian influence with more geometric and linear elements that are typical of Western taste. If it were a chef would propose a fusion menu, in short. Alessia Mongrando















