









The island of Curaçao (and surrounding area) was a Dutch colony in the Caribbean until 1954. But it is best known as a tourist resort, known as a diving and diving paradise. It is also the place where Rebecca Zeijdel-Paz was born, a designer who in New York, in the Williamsburg neighborhood, founded a Beck Jewels. In addition to a hammock hanging in her living room, Rebecca Zeijdel-Paz preserves the shades of the island’s bright colors in her work. Beaches and houses in Dutch style, but painted with Caribbean joy are transformed into jewels which, for example, are called Scuba, Grote (a town in Curaçao) or Larkò, from the name of a tropical shell.



Rebecca Zeijdel-Paz, however, also brings her studies in Florence to her jewels, where she learned to appreciate the classic forms of jewelery, which led her to found the Beck Jewels brand in 2008, after an apprenticeship with Carolina Herrera in New York. The silver plated jewelry made with Swarovski crystals, in 2021 gave way to pieces in 14 or 18 karat gold, diamonds, topazes or tourmalines. Merit, so to speak, of the reflections during the covid lockdowns. A particularly heavy constraint for a woman who grew up between the beaches and the sea of ​​the tropics, but which led Rebecca towards a new frontier.