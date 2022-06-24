









The best thing that can happen to someone who goes to bed, if we exclude love activities, is to have sweet or golden dreams. Expression that indicates a complete state of relaxation, plus a more enjoyable movie than those offered by Netflix or television programs. The expression Golden Dream also gave its name to one of the collections of Stroili, an Italian brand of jewelry at an affordable price, which for the summer of 2022 presents a large number of jewels. The name is not accidental, in addition to traditionally shaped rings and earrings, there are others that are inspired by dreamcatchers, the traditional Native American dream catchers.



Dreamcatchers are made up of circles to which feathers are tied: they were (or are) used as an amulet to protect children’s dreams. And some of the jewels in the Golden Dream Collection have a similar shape, with hinted feathers, and are made of gold-plated metal and colored cubic zirconia stones. Other jewels, on the other hand, follow a classic line, such as eternity rings, always with white or colored cubic zirconia.