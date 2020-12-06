The freedom jewels of Karma El Khalil











She studied psychology. And for this she became a gemologist and jewelry designer in New York. It seems strange? It is. But it is the story of Karma El Khalil, who received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Tufts University in Boston. Then, she wanted to do a master’s degree in London, but a random mistake on the part of the school’s admissions department delayed entry. So Karma spent the summer designing jewelry for fun. As can be easily deduced from the name, Karma El Khalil is of Arab origin. Lebanese, to be precise. And the makeshift designer showed the jewelry design to a family friend in Beirut, which is one of the centers of Middle Eastern jewelry.



Result: they liked them. The designer’s parents invested $ 10,000 to make 15 pieces, which were immediately sold. And Karma El Khalil’s professional history began. She moved to New York to study design and graduated from the GIA, immediately sold 80% of the jewelry at the first opportunity and found admirers in Madonna and Brad Pitt, who gave Angelina Jolie a Karma ring (they were others times), Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera. The mix of cultures that she brings with her, between Europe, America and Africa (where she lived as a child with her parents), stimulated and conditioned her creativity. And, perhaps, the degree in psychology helps her understand the desire of others.













